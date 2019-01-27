BUSINESS

Illinois woman sues Amazon after husband dies of heart attack at warehouse

The wife of an Amazon warehouse employee said that the company waited 25 minutes to call an ambulance when her husband showed signs of a heart attack. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

A Lockport woman filed a lawsuit against Amazon this week, accusing the company of waiting 25 minutes to call for help when her husband suffered a heart attack on the job.

Linda Becker's husband, Thomas Becker, 57, was working as a maintenance technician when he suffered a heart attack on Jan. 23, 2017 while at work at an Amazon warehouse in Joliet.

A Joliet Fire Department station was just half a mile from the warehouse, the lawsuit alleges. By the time first responders arrived to Becker, he was not conscious and not breathing.

The lawsuit also alleges that the 1.5 million-square-foot facility did not have any working automated external defibrillators (AEDs), which could have restored normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse to the heart, the lawsuit says.

Amazon officials didn't immediately comment on the lawsuit.
