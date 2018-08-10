BUSINESS

Woodlake releases early cannabis tax revenues, expects more

EMBED </>More Videos

Sukhdev Singh says he has seen about 50 more customers a day since the arrival of Valley Pure.

Brian T. Johnson
WOODLAKE, Calif. (KFSN) --
At Sub Station in Woodlake, longtime owner Sukhdev Singh says he has seen about 50 more customers a day since the arrival of Valley Pure, a marijuana dispensary.

"People come from Fresno, people come from Bakersfield, I see a lot of different people," Singh said.

Valley Pure customers buy food and drinks at Singh's store, but he also noticed they needed cash, considering that's the only payment dispensaries can accept.

So he raised the cash back limit from $40 to $100.

Valley Pure, which opened in May, is subject to the city's five percent tax on cannabis retailers.

Between April and June, taxes from the dispensary and various fees paid by other cannabis businesses hoping to call Woodake home totaled $46,397.

Officials say they're already using those funds to pay for playgrounds and a new police patrol vehicle.

But if the number seems low right now, they expect revenues to ramp up when a couple of cannabis cultivators and manufacturers open in the city.

One will occupy a former packing house on the city's west side.

Conservatively, city officials say they could take in three to $500,000 in the next year from all of their cannabis businesses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmarijuanabusinessWoodlake
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
GE CEO ousted after 2 years on job
California Supreme Court ruling has independent contractors scratching their head over payroll
More business
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News