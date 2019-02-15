World Ag Expo ends, organizers say it was a success

The 52nd annual World Ag Expo is in the books, and show organizers say it was a success.Crews worked quickly to pack up and get out of Tulare on Friday, one day after the 52nd World Ag Expo concluded.The general consensus was that this was another great farm show."Originally we were a little worried about the rain and what it may bring for everybody but there was no down time, it was a good show season," said Ryan Gallock of the Air-o-Fan Sales.Air-O-Fan-an is an orchard and vineyard sprayer company based in Reedley.They've been showing at the fair since it started."Obviously some of the crop prices are down and there's a little discouragement about that, but overall it didn't seem real bad, it didn't seem bad."World Ag Expo Marketing Manager Jennifer Fawkes says Thursday's weather probably scared some people away.She expects this year's attendance to be about the same, or a little under last year's attendance, which was 106,700."And that goes to the weather, a little bit in the ag economy right now especially with some trade questions. But really overall, exhibitors are happy, we're hearing of a lot of great quality leads," said Fawkes.