AGRICULTURE

World Ag Expo ends, organizers say it was a success

EMBED </>More Videos

The general consensus was that this was another great farm show.

By
The 52nd annual World Ag Expo is in the books, and show organizers say it was a success.

Crews worked quickly to pack up and get out of Tulare on Friday, one day after the 52nd World Ag Expo concluded.

The general consensus was that this was another great farm show.

"Originally we were a little worried about the rain and what it may bring for everybody but there was no down time, it was a good show season," said Ryan Gallock of the Air-o-Fan Sales.

Air-O-Fan-an is an orchard and vineyard sprayer company based in Reedley.

They've been showing at the fair since it started.

"Obviously some of the crop prices are down and there's a little discouragement about that, but overall it didn't seem real bad, it didn't seem bad."

World Ag Expo Marketing Manager Jennifer Fawkes says Thursday's weather probably scared some people away.

She expects this year's attendance to be about the same, or a little under last year's attendance, which was 106,700.

"And that goes to the weather, a little bit in the ag economy right now especially with some trade questions. But really overall, exhibitors are happy, we're hearing of a lot of great quality leads," said Fawkes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessagriculture
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AGRICULTURE
Rain doesn't put a damper on the last day of the World AG Expo
Reedley's Luffa Gardens shows off popular products at World Ag Expo
52nd annual World Ag Expo kicks off in Tulare
Almond growers hope for break in storms to protect blooms
More agriculture
BUSINESS
Payless to file for bankruptcy, close 2,300 stores, report says
Reedley's Luffa Gardens shows off popular products at World Ag Expo
Almond growers hope for break in storms to protect blooms
Bitwise teams up with FresYes Realty open third downtown location
More Business
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Funnel cloud sighted near Sanger
2 brothers charged with murder of missing California teen
CA likely to sue President over emergency wall declaration
President declares emergency to build border wall
Former 49ers Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion lawsuits with NFL
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno County creates ambulance 'no-fly list' to save millions of dollars
Police: 2 potential Jussie Smollett incident suspects arrested
Show More
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
Texas lawmakers push to extend the school year
Police: Student, 13, gives out marijuana gummies to classmates
Feds tell Alfonso Ribeiro he can't copyright 'Carlton' moves
Troubleshooter: Couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
More News