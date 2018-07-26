Your guide to the 4 newest businesses in Clovis

MixMed Pharmacy
2101 Herndon Ave., Suite 102
MixMed Pharmacy is a local, independently owned pharmacy that offers compounding services in which custom medications are tailored to each patient's needs.
Established in 2012 as Script Care Pharmacy on Shaw and Villa, it has changed its name to MixMed Pharmacy. The spot offers an array of vitamin and supplement brands, including Neuroscience, Intramax, Designs for Health, Metagenics, Nature's Way, Thorne and more.
MixMed Pharmacy has one review so far from Kilroy S.
He wrote, "Been coming to this pharmacy since before they moved from their old location. They have always been helpful, reliable and fast. They fill my prescriptions in minutes and when I've had issues with my doctors they have gone out of their way to talk with them and help me."
MixMed Pharmacy is open from 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Rush Hour
701 W. Shaw Ave., #101
Rush Hour is a fast-casual Asian fusion spot that offers Korean, Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese and Hmong dishes.
Start with finger foods like chicken egg rolls and Korean barbecue wings, then move on to a Thai waterfall beef salad, bulgogi or the teriyaki udon noodles. Vegetarian? Try the Thai ginger and garlic noodles.
Finish your meal with Thai rolled ice cream in flavors like Coconut Dreams, cookies and cream, mint chocolate and more.
Rush Hour currently holds 3.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Rachel R. wrote, "For a fast-food type of establishment, this place is awesome! In fact, I think their pad si ew rivals any of the top-rated places in town. The house-made lychee tea with basil seeds was a refreshing accompaniment to our meal."
Yelper Kina M. wrote, "Nice and fast service. Employees welcomed us as soon as we entered the restaurant and introduced us to their menu. I enjoyed their bulgogi meat but I wished it was thinner."
Rush Hour is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Planet Fitness
634 Shaw Ave.
Planet Fitness is a U.S.-based fitness chain that offers training with certified instructors who provide members with a customized workout plan.
The establishment boasts a large selection of free weights, strength and cardio machines and features small group training sessions at no cost to members. Memberships start at $10 a month. Visit the company's website for all the details.
Planet Fitness is off to a strong start with a current rating of four stars out of five reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Aperson2 J. wrote, "It cost me $5.97 to join, and it's been very clean but does not smell like sweaty cleaning chemicals like my last gym did. Machines are accessible even during peak times. If you're looking for a clean gym with all the basic machines that has 24/7 availability for a low monthly cost, this may be a good option for you."
Angela M. noted, "The gym is pretty big. Definitely any type of cardio equipment you could want. This location has rowing machines. They have plenty of free weights, several Smith machines and a free-weight leg press."
Planet Fitness is open 24 hours a day.
Pelican's Snoballs
959 Clovis Ave.
Pelican's Snoballs is a national shaved ice chain established more than 15 years ago that is serving up 100-plus flavors, per its website.
Signature flavors include the Rainbow (cherry, pineapple and blue raspberry), Gone Fishin' (lemon lime, polar punch and gummy worms) and Butterfly Kiss (birthday cake, cotton candy and butterfly gummies).
Pelican's Snoballs currently holds 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp and is developing a local fan base.
Yelper Gabe Z. wrote, "I thought for sure from the games in the front, the huge menu and the fact that everyone was smiling, that it was going to be expensive as heck. But it was cheap. So cheap that I thought there was no way it was going to taste good. But it did!"
Lorraine C. noted, "Everyone here is super friendly and knows the meaning of quality customer service. I didn't try my kid's snoballs but mine was so good. It was icy goodness and every spoonful was refreshing."
Pelican's Snoballs is open from noon-9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.