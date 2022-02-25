Gov. Newsom dropping 95% of executive COVID-related orders in California

The video above is from a previous report.
The statement says while the state continues its rollback of these orders, it will be "maintaining critical measures that support the state's ongoing response and recovery efforts."
The remaining provisions include maintaining California's "nation-leading" testing and vaccination programs and protecting hospital and health facility capacity.
There are key components of the state's SMARTER Plan, which was released last week. It details how California will continue COVID-19 response efforts while the state transitions from pandemic to endemic.
"California's early and decisive measures to combat COVID-19 have saved countless lives throughout the pandemic, and as the recent Omicron surge made clear, we must remain prepared to quickly and effectively respond to changing conditions in real time," Gov. Newsom said.
"As we move the state's recovery forward, we'll continue to focus on scaling back provisions while maintaining essential testing, vaccination and health care system supports that ensure California has the needed tools and flexibility to strategically adapt our response for what lies ahead," he said.
Prior to Friday's action, only 15-percent of COVID executive actions remained in effect, according to the Governor's Office.