Gov. Newsom calls for special legislative session to address rising gas prices

Gas prices are on the rise again nationally and California's prices are rising faster than anyone else. Political finger-pointing could be why.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he is calling for a special legislative session this December to hold "greedy" oil companies accountable amid rising gas prices.

The governor's office tweeted the special session will take place Dec. 5.

Newsom also took to Twitter saying it's "time to enact a windfall profits tax directly on oil companies that are ripping you off at the pump."

California now sits at $6.425 for an average gallon according to AAA, nearly a full dollar higher than our neighbors to the north in Washington and Oregon.

The video above is from a previous story.