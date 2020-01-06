California grandmother brutally beaten a year ago dies from injuries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A great-grandmother who was brutally beaten at a Visitacion Valley park in San Francisco has passed away, according to her family.

89-year-old Yik Oi Huang was out exercising when she was attacked at a playground and left to die.

On a GoFundMe page, the family says she died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 4:45 pm at Laguna Honda Hospital.

"She suffered through the massive pain and had been clinging for her life courageously," the page said.

RELATED: 88-year old woman brutally beaten in San Francisco park, granddaughters seek change

Her family has spent the last year working tirelessly to raise awareness and make the community safer, and were planning an event for the one-year anniversary of the attack when Grandma Huang passed away.

The Healing through Compassion & Solidarity Silent Sit-In, will still take place on January 8 from 7:30 am - 10:00 am, "to remember the time of the incident, to shine light to the trauma, to heal our hearts, and to turn pain into purpose by building solidarity across the communities."

The family is also seeking assistance in paying for her funeral. Go here to contribute to their GoFundMe.

Although an arrest has been made if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bay areaassaultattackelder abusewoman attacked
RELATED
88-year-old San Francisco woman attacked, suffers life-threatening injuries
88-year old woman brutally beaten in SF park, granddaughters seek change
Suspect arrested in beating of 88-year-old woman in SF
Family relieved after arrest made in beating of SF grandmother
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man crashes while driving backward in northeast Fresno
Tulare man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed 2 in Bakersfield
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
Parlier Dollar General robbed twice in 4 months, woman arrested
Soldier from Illinois killed in Kenya attack
American family attacked in Mexico, 13-year-old killed
Harvey Weinstein appears in NYC court, faces new charges in LA
Show More
California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
California is 3rd worst state in U.S. to retire, study says
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from PA identified
More TOP STORIES News