California man arrested for allegedly stealing 53-foot trailer containing belongings of military families

MANTECA, Calif. -- A California man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a big rig with a 53-foot trailer containing the belongings of military families, the California Highway Patrol reported Friday.

Michael Travis Forward was arrested after the stolen rig was found in the Central Valley city of Manteca and about 90% of the stolen cargo was found in Forward's home in nearby Livingston, the Stockton office of the CHP said in a Facebook post.

However, 14 stolen guns are still missing, the CHP said.

The tractor-trailer was stolen Christmas Day in Stockton.

"The trailer contained all of the belongings and property of three active military families, who were in the process of active duty relocations. The property had a total value of over $100,000,'' the CHP stated.

The truck was found three days later, and authorities searched Forward's home and found most of the property, the CHP said.

Forward was arrested on Dec. 31 on suspicion auto theft and cargo theft. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.
