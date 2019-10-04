Tulare mother Coral Lytle pleads guilty to having sex with daughter's teen boyfriends

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare mother charged with having sex with two teenage boys has pleaded guilty to 21 felony counts of sex-related charges.

42-year-old Coral Lytle entered the plea in court Tuesday to lewd acts with a child among other charges.

After reviewing the probation report, a Tulare County judge said he would not sentence 41-year-old Coral Lytle on Monday.



Court records show the teenage victims were freshmen at Redwood High School in Visalia who knew Lytle's daughters and that the incidents happened in 2017 between September 27th and October 4th.

She was set to be sentenced to probation earlier this year, but a judge said he felt that sentence was inappropriate.

Lytle was charged with 21 felony counts, including unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation and contacting a minor for sex. She originally pleaded not guilty to the charges back in 2017.

Lytle is expected to be sentenced in November. She could spend up to four years in prison and have to register as a sex offender.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
