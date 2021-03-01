Reopening California

California leaders say deal reached to get kids back in school by end of March

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement aimed at getting most public schoolchildren back in classrooms by the end of March.

Gov. Newsom will be giving an update on reopening schools and vaccinations at 11 a.m. You can check back here to stream live.

Under the deal announced Monday, school districts could get up to $6.6 billion if they reopen classrooms by March 31.

To get the money, schools must return to in-person instruction at least through second grade.

However, districts in counties with coronavirus case numbers low enough within a specific classification level must return to in-person instruction for all elementary school grades, plus one grade each in middle and high school.

The proposal does not require staff and students to be vaccinated. Districts are not required to have agreements with teachers' unions.


LAUSD officials and labor leaders are urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to beef up his proposed "Safe Schools for All'' reopening plan to reflect the disproportionate impact months of COVID-19-related distance learning has had on students in low-income communities.

