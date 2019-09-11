Sacramento woman in semi-comatose state after using tainted face cream

In the woman's case, the cream was imported from Mexico, and it had a Pond's label written mostly in Spanish.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 47-year-old Sacramento woman is in a semi-comatose state after using a tainted face cream, health officials say.

The Sacramento County Health Department said mercury was added to the product, unbeknownst to the manufacturer.

In the woman's case, the cream was imported from Mexico, and it had a Pond's label written mostly in Spanish.

"What we know is the product came from Mexico and came across the border and we don't know at what point the product was contaminated," said senior health program coordinator Yvonne Rodriguez.

According to the woman's son, his mother used the cream twice a day for several years. She knew it had been altered because it worked better on her skin.

Health official woman's symptoms are severe, but they came on slowly.

"The woman presented to the hospital with several symptoms, numbness, tingling of the fingers and toes, slurring of speech and difficulty of walking headache," said Sacramento County Public Health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

The Sacramento County Health Department is warning people to watch out for skin creams from other countries such as Mexico, Afghanistan and South Asia. The products are usually sold a swap meets, flea markets and on the internet, the department added.

Health officials released a chart of dozens of skin creams from Mexico seized in California that have texted positive for mercury, some of which were sold in Tulare County.

Click here for the full list.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthpoisonbeauty productscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
2 bodies recovered from sunken car in Bass Lake, victims identified
Authorities release video of man and dog rescued from San Joaquin River
California lawmakers pass bill involving wages at Uber, other firms
12 leaders of California-based ministry charged with forced labor
What we know about vaping illness outbreak, deaths
OxyContin maker Purdue agrees to tentative settlement: Attorneys
Show More
Trump admin to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
6 Clovis Unified students injured in crash involving school bus
Toddler found wandering by herself in SE Fresno reunited with her father
'You saved my life:' Woman looking for 3 strangers who aided her after crash
Angry cyclist caught on camera head-butting pedestrian
More TOP STORIES News