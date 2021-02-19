Coronavirus California

California says outdoor youth sports can resume in some counties

New guidance released Friday says all outdoor sports can resume in California counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000.
By ADAM BEAM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California public health officials have loosened the rules for youth sports to be played during the pandemic.

New guidance released Friday says all outdoor sports can resume in counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000.

High contact sports like football, basketball and rugby, can resume if all players 13 and older get tested once per week. That testing requirement also applies to coaches.

Twenty-seven counties currently have case rates at or below 14 people per 100,000.

The biggest is Santa Clara county, which includes the city of San Jose. An additional 16 counties have case rates between 14 and 20 people per 100,000.
