Which youth sports can soon resume playing in Central California?

The new guidance allows for some outdoor sports to resume across the state based on the county tier-system. So what does that mean for Central California:
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California health officials have loosened the rules for youth sports, including high school sports, to be played during the pandemic.

The new guidance allows for some outdoor sports to resume across the state based on the county tier-system and would take effect starting February 26.

So what does that mean for the counties in Central California?

Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Madera and Merced counties are all currently in the purple tier. Mariposa County is the only Central California county in the red tier.

The following sports are considered low-contact outdoor sports that can resume in purple counties, according to the state's guidance:
  • Archery
  • Badminton (singles)
  • Biking
  • Bocce
  • Corn hole
  • Cross country
  • Dance (no contact)
  • Disc golf
  • Equestrian events (including rodeos) that involve only a single rider at a time
  • Fencing
  • Golf
  • Ice and roller skating (no contact)
  • Lawn bowling
  • Martial arts (no contact)
  • Physical training programs (e.g., yoga, Zumba, Tai chi)
  • Pickleball (singles)
  • Rowing/crew (with 1 person)
  • Running
  • Shuffleboard
  • Skeet shooting
  • Skiing and snowboarding
  • Snowshoeing
  • Swimming and diving
  • Tennis (singles)
  • Track and field
  • Walking and hiking


    • In Mariposa County, those sports, along with badminton (doubles), baseball, cheerleading, dodgeball, field hockey, gymnastics, kickball, lacrosse (girls/women), pickleball (doubles), softball, tennis (doubles) and volleyball may resume.

    In counties where COVID-19 cases rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000, more high-level contact sports including football, basketball and soccer can resume, but all coaches and players 13 and older must get tested once a week. Test results must be available within 24 hours of competition.

    As of February 16, here's how those conditions look for counties in Central California (Click here to view on California's COVID-19 website):

  • Fresno County: 22.4 new cases per 100,000

  • Madera County: 19.0 new cases per 100,000

  • Mariposa County: 4.8 new cases per 100,000


  • Merced County: 30.9 new cases per 100,000

  • Kings County: 38.5 new cases per 100,000

  • Tulare County: 24.5 new cases per 100,000



