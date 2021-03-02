Youth sports on track to return in multiple Central California counties

On February 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that contact sports including football and water polo can return once their county reaches a case rate of 14 or fewer per 100 thousand.
As of Tuesday, Fresno County, Madera County, Mariposa County and Tulare County's COVID-19 adjusted case rate met that standard.
The state has not made it clear how long the county must stay at a case rate of lower than 14 per 100 thousand to resume contact sports.
As of March 2, here's how those conditions look for counties in Central California (Click here to view on California's COVID-19 website):
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
