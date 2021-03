Youth sports on track to return in multiple Central California counties

Fresno County: 14.0 new cases per 100,000

Madera County: 10.8 new cases per 100,000

Mariposa County: 2.4 new cases per 100,000

Merced County: 16.5 new cases per 100,000

Kings County: 16.0 new cases per 100,000

Tulare County: 11.0 new cases per 100,000

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time since student-athletes were sidelined from sports in the spring of 2020, there is a glimmer of hope as the state inches closer to allowing all outdoor competition.On February 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that contact sports including football and water polo can return once their county reaches a case rate of 14 or fewer per 100 thousand.As of Tuesday, Fresno County, Madera County, Mariposa County and Tulare County's COVID-19 adjusted case rate met that standard.The state has not made it clear how long the county must stay at a case rate of lower than 14 per 100 thousand to resume contact sports.As of March 2, here's how those conditions look for counties in Central California (Click here to view on California's COVID-19 website)