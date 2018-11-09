WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire destroys homes of Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson, sends other celebrities fleeing

The fast-moving and wind-driven Woolsey Fire destroyed dozens of homes - including Caitlyn Jenner's - in Malibu on Friday.

A fast-moving wildfire in Southern California has scorched a historic movie set and forced numerous celebrities to join the thousands fleeing flames that have claimed homes and prompted the total evacuation of the celebrity enclave Malibu.

Kim Kardashian West, Scott Baio, Rainn Wilson and Guillermo del Toro are among numerous celebrities forced to evacuate their homes, in some cases hurriedly trying to arrange transport for their horses. The wind-driven wildfire has destroyed the homes of Caitlyn Jenner and "Dr. Strange" director Scott Derrickson and the historic Paramount Ranch where shows like HBO's "Westworld" and "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" were filmed.


The blaze started Thursday night and by Friday had pushed toward Malibu and the Pacific Ocean, prompting evacuations in Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and other nearby areas.

Alyssa Milano said her home was "in jeopardy" amid her attempts to safely evacuate her five horses. The actress ultimately got the help she needed and tweeted that her horses were safe. "My children are safe. ... Everything with a heartbeat is safe."


In an Instagram video, Jenner confirmed she was safe after evacuating her home.



Kardashian West posted a video on Instagram of an area on fire with a message "Pray for Calabasas." She said she landed back home, spent an hour packing and evacuated shortly afterward.


Derrickson said he is safe despite losing his home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
