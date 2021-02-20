acts of kindness

Essential workers receive sweet donation from local non-profit

Firefighters of CAL FIRE Fresno County Station 87 got some thanks in an sweet way.
By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- With a box of cookies in hand, firefighters of CAL FIRE Fresno County Station 87 got some thanks in an sweet way.

"It felt good. We like the random acts of cookies. The cookies tasted great," said firefighter Brandon Markle.

Cake4kids Fresno delivered treats to the firefighters on Friday.

"It's random acts of kindness week, so we thought what a great way to give back to those who are essential and protected us all last year. They put their lives on the line for us, especially with the Creek Fire. So we just wanted to give back," said Megan Mitsuoka, a volunteer with Cake4kids.

The local non-profit is made up of bakers and volunteers who make special treats for foster kids and at-risk youth.

They create unique birthday cakes and deliver them.

"It really touches us to know there are some kids out there that can't celebrate their birthdays or maybe are in families that are not able to celebrate their birthdays. So we just want to let them know that one day a year, someone out there is caring about them, and we want them to know that they're special," Mitsuoka said.

The pandemic has affected them, and they had to pause deliveries.

Now they are baking again but are in need of volunteers.

As for these emergency responders, this gesture meant a lot.

"It's good to see good acts and the appreciation to the individuals that are on these fires day-in and day-out doing their job. Police officers as well. I think it's good to support them and their families," said CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Michael Bowman. "We can't forget about these guys. The men and women that do serve, we can't forget."

A sweet gesture and a sweet treat that was quickly eaten.

In addition to the fire station here, Cake4Kids also delivered to police officers and healthcare workers in our area.

For more information, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno countycookiessocietyacts of kindnesscommunityfirefightersnon profit
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTS OF KINDNESS
Fresno seniors provided free meals, groceries every week
Teen gives up college savings to help mom pay rent
Cheerleaders on a mission to spread cheer during the pandemic
Student uses GameStop earnings to donate to children's hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP officer and suspect shot following chase in Tulare County
Which youth sports in Central CA can resume playing?
Central Valley native's cameras are crucial to Mars 2020 mission
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
Man critically injured after being hit by car in central Fresno
Thieves steal Sanger barber shop's pole that's been in the family for 3 generations
Man shot in the leg during argument in southwest Fresno
Show More
COVID vaccination underway for select Tulare, Kings County inmates
Central CA Blood Center asking for blood donations to assist Texas winter storm victims
UC Merced engineers help test rover involved in Mars 2020 mission
Madera Unified holding first athletic event since COVID-19 school closures
Discipline in distance learning, how teachers keep students on task
More TOP STORIES News