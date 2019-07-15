CAL FIRE crews battle grass fire off of I-5 near Los Banos

This photo taken by an ABC30 insider shows Interstate 5 relatively empty as crews work to contain the fire. (@mrmudds)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE crews contained a grass fire that burned 58 acres off of Interstate 5 near Los Banos Sunday morning.The fire was reported just before 10:30 a.m. near the southbound lane of the interstate and Billy Wright Road.Seven engines and two water tenders responded to the scene, CAL FIRE said. Crews are also used an aircraft to help douse the flames.California Highway Patrol officials said the fire caused a bit of traffic jam, at one point having vehicles backed up for two-miles. Officers have one southbound lane open and reported traffic was beginning to move. The fire did not affected the northbound lanes.