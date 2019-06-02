fire

CAL FIRE crews battling grass fire east of Exeter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare CAL FIRE crews are working to contain a 155 acre grass fire to the east of Exeter.

The call came in just before 4 p.m. The fire is burning off of Spruce Road near Myer Drive.


Video shared by ABC30 insiders Gilbert and Sonia Ramirez shows smoke visible from their home. The couple told Action News they found ash in their pool.

Photos shared by ABC30 insiders Gilbert and Sonia Ramirez show specks of ash in their pool and on the patio.



Officials say the fire is 95 percent contained.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
