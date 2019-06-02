CAL FIRE crews battling grass fire east of Exeter

#SpruceFire off Spruce Rd & Myer Dr, east of Exeter in Tulare County is 155 acres & 95% contained. pic.twitter.com/eiMO9XDjou — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 2, 2019

Photos shared by ABC30 insiders Gilbert and Sonia Ramirez show specks of ash in their pool and on the patio.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare CAL FIRE crews are working to contain a 155 acre grass fire to the east of Exeter.The call came in just before 4 p.m. The fire is burning off of Spruce Road near Myer Drive.Video shared by ABC30 insiders Gilbert and Sonia Ramirez shows smoke visible from their home. The couple told Action News they found ash in their pool.Officials say the fire is 95 percent contained.