CAL FIRE Fresno County gets resources that could save minutes - and lives

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- With dry and heavy vegetation covering the landscape and temperatures rising, fires are more likely to start sparking up.

But Fresno County fire crews near Prather will be able to more quickly respond after permanently staffing a new fire station in the foothills.

Fire station 74 along Skylan Lane and Highway 168 was recently modified to improve infrastructure as it was previously used for 'paid call firefighters'.

Housing was also added for two full-time firefighters who will now be on site.

"Having a response from engine 74 lets us know we're going to have resources at scene much sooner and keep fires that much smaller," CAL FIRE Fresno County Battalion Chief Dan Urias.

Urias says along with firefighting capabilities, the truck will have extrication tools.

Crews will be able to respond to a crash several minutes sooner and quickly provide aid to victims.

"We can extricate any patients involved in a collision where prior we'd be waiting 20 minutes for a response like that coming from Millerton," says Urias.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig says this improved service will be crucial as the fire season heats up, and other efforts, like creating fire creaks, are currently underway to prevent another disaster.

"We're going to continue to see additional fire personnel being added here in Fresno County and in the Central Valley," he says.

Urias says based on their contract with Fresno County, their engine will not travel, and will strictly remain in the mountain community to respond to emergencies.

