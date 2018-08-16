CARR FIRE

VIDEO: Cal Fire says massive fire tornado killed fire inspector in Redding

We're getting a new look at the ferocity of the Carr "fire tornado" that Cal Fire says is blamed for killing a fire inspector.

REDDING, Calif. --
The fire burned so fiercely on July 26 that it created a fire tornado of flame, ash and combustible gas.

We're getting a new look at the ferocity of the Carr "fire tornado" that Cal Fire says is blamed for killing 37-year-old fire inspector Jeremy Stoke.



The tornado was about the size of three football fields at its base.

The report released Wednesday says Jeremy Stoke got caught in that fire tornado.

RELATED: Bay Area firefighters bravely aid wildfire fight across state

The 37-year-old Redding fire inspector was driving when he made an emergency call saying he was getting burned over and needed a water drop.

Crews tried to get his location but got no response.
