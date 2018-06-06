Cal Fire says they have firm handle on vegetation fire burning in Madera County

Cal Fire said they hope to have a vegetation fire in Madera County completely out sometime Wednesday. It's burning near the community of O'Neals.Flames have consumed 300 acres and it's 80-percent contained. Tuesday, crews began to mop up duty on the fire.The hillside blaze sparked Monday in a remote area near O'Neals just off of Road 200. Cal Fire officials said they now have a firm handle on the fire after two air tankers were brought in Tuesday, as well as 200 firefighters to prevent potential flare-ups and contain the perimeter.No structures have been lost and it's safe for families to be in their homes.