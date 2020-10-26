Central Valley firefighters sent to SoCal to help prepare for Red Flag Warnings

CAL FIRE firefighters are in route from Fresno to San Bernardino area in preparation for red flag warnings in Southern California. CAL FIRE routinely prepositions crews and equipment to be better prepared for high fire danger events and red flag warnings. pic.twitter.com/KNH8YQgTb7 — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) October 25, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE firefighters from Fresno headed down to the San Bernardino area in preparation for the Red Flag Warnings in Southern California.Crews left the Central Valley headquarters in Sanger to travel south on Sunday.Powerful Santa Ana winds are expected to bring increased fire danger to much of the area, and that has officials on high alert.The red flag warning affects the area Monday morning as damaging winds of 60 to 80 miles per hour are possible in the mountains.Forecasters expect winds gusts of up to 65 miles per hour. Southern California Edison says the high winds could blow down trees and power lines.Planned power outages are in effect by the utility, affecting thousands of residents.