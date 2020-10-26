Central Valley firefighters sent to SoCal to help prepare for Red Flag Warnings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE firefighters from Fresno headed down to the San Bernardino area in preparation for the Red Flag Warnings in Southern California.

Crews left the Central Valley headquarters in Sanger to travel south on Sunday.



Powerful Santa Ana winds are expected to bring increased fire danger to much of the area, and that has officials on high alert.

The red flag warning affects the area Monday morning as damaging winds of 60 to 80 miles per hour are possible in the mountains.

Forecasters expect winds gusts of up to 65 miles per hour. Southern California Edison says the high winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Planned power outages are in effect by the utility, affecting thousands of residents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnosouthern californiapower outageweathercal firefirefighterscalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E Power Shutoffs force some foothill schools to close Monday
Buchanan High School wrestling coach facing felony DUI charges
Fresno first responders seeing surge in call as violence continues
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
Road closed as firefighters battle building fire in central Fresno
EDD mistakenly takes $10K from man's account
Two people stabbed during fight in Avenal, one severely injured
Show More
Schwarzenegger feels 'fantastic' after heart surgery
Rocket Dog restaurant closes Clovis location
Senate poised to confirm Barrett, Dems powerless to block
65-year-old woman hit and killed by car in central Fresno
Tropical Storm Zeta expected to strengthen into hurricane soon
More TOP STORIES News