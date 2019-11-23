lawsuit

CAL FIRE sues In-N-Out for 2017 wildfire in San Luis Obispo County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE has filed a lawsuit against In-N-Out Burger, accusing the fast-food giant of starting a wildfire in Arroyo Grande in 2017.

The agency alleges a tractor sparked the blaze on the property owned and maintained by the restaurant chain, according to the lawsuit filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The Huasna Fire started on September 20, 2017, burning almost 250 acres of land in rural Arroyo Grande.

CAL FIRE will seek $1.1 million in damages from the company.
