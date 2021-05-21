cal fire

CAL FIRE crews train for wildfire season through simulations

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CAL FIRE crews train for wildfire season through simulations

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- With 41 of California's 58 counties in declared drought emergencies, CAL FIRE is warning this year's wildfire season could be more destructive than last.

"Knowing the fuels are critical; the winds are ever-present, we just have to be ready for anything coming our way," says CAL FIRE Fresno County Battalion Chief Dan Urias.

Powerful winds and steep terrain at Millerton Lake gave CAL FIRE optimal conditions to train for wildland incidents.

Urias says wildland training is continuous throughout the year, improving safety and efficiency.

"We're not just on roadways, we're not just on improved trails, this is a true wildland environment; anything can happen so we have to be prepared and have the endurance to be able to deal with that," says Urias.

To battle some incidents, crews need to hike miles uphill just to gain access to the flames.

"From there, then the true work actually begins where we start establishing control lines, doing the work that we need do to control and mitigate the threat."

Dry fuels mixed with the high wind make for a dangerous combination, so this fire crew is not just preparing for the elements; they're preparing for the worst-case scenario.

In Thursday's simulation, what started as structure protection quickly escalated to rescuing one of their own.

"Their engine is compromised, their escape route is cut off, and it's the worst case of their life, and they have to deploy their fire shelters," says Urias.

Something crews prepare for but they are skills they hope never to use.

Crews from the National Guard and the Miramonte Conservation Camp are joining firefighters.

They are making up for the loss of inmate crews now that the state is incarcerating fewer low-level offenders.

Each drill is training for an already explosive wildfire season. CAL FIRE crews say more than 14,000 acres have already burned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countydisasterwildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAL FIRE
Fawn Fire suspect accused of boiling water with bear urine
Tahoe community gives heroes' send-off to firefighters
$4M grant to help crews prevent wildfires in Fresno County
Clovis family feeling personal connection to Caldor Fire
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News