Cal ISO declares Stage 2 Emergency but no rolling power outages yet

The operator of California's power grid has issued a FLEX alert for the Labor Day weekend, urging people to conserve energy to avoid rotating power outages.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The operator of California's power grid has declared a Stage 2 Emergency to help prepare for a possible power shortage.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) said the declaration was because the power grid came under strain on Saturday due to extreme heat and loads.



Also, it said fires raging across the state, fanned by winds and soaring temperatures, had caused the loss of about 1,600 MW of generation.

As of 8:30 pm, however, no rolling power outages have been necessary.

Consumers are urged to conserve energy to avoid any further emergencies or rotating outages.

Cal ISO had earlier issued a FLEX alert for the Labor Day weekend, urging people to conserve energy to avoid rotating power outages.



Officials fear that due to the pandemic and less travel, and to get relief from the triple-digit temperatures searing the Valley, residents will be using more power while stuck at home.
