Central Valley firefighters assist with Caldor Fire burning near South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Labor Day weekend in Lake Tahoe will look different this year.Signs of gratitude are up instead of specials and the usual hustle and bustle will be replaced with the firefight.The Caldor Fire is now 212,907 acres and 29% contained.Richard Foshee from Fresno was a relief driver for a water tank sent to help from Sanger.Up the hill, where firefighters are battling the flames, there's no other access to water."I'm it. Past that road, nothing," said Foshee.He was filling up his tank in Meyers Friday morning.On the west side of the fire, clean-up is underway.The landscape along Highway 50 has been changed for the next few decades as charred trees show where the fire ripped through.Homes in the area were left completely destroyed, some of them, just their chimney was still standing. Other homes were completely untouched."The past couple days, we've really be able to take advantage of some favorable weather conditions and really start to get our arms around large portions of this fire," said Dana Walsh with the U.S. Forest Service.Fresno City Fire Deputy Chief Ted Semonious is leading a task force working along Highway 50 near Strawberry."So our stretch of division is just about a mile and a half long and we've got 5 engines that are spread out along that mile and a half area," said Deputy Chief Semonious.One of those engines is staffed by members of the Visalia Fire Department."We're coming in at this point here to mop up and make sure that little rekindles don't happen that take out a structure after the fire front has passed because that's almost more devastating when we could've saved it and didn't, so we make sure we do everything we can to make sure that doesn't happen," said Visalia Fire Captain Mike Herlihy.An evacuation order in El Dorado County was downgraded to a warning Friday.Full containment of the fire is expected on September 27th.