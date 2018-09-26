CAL FIRE

CalFire receives $234 million in emergency funding

EMBED </>More Videos

Cal Fire will get immediate help to fight wildfires across the state.

Cal Fire will get immediate help to fight wildfires across the state.

The agency asked California lawmakers for emergency funding Tuesday Sept. 25 to fight one of the worst fire seasons. They have been granted $234 million.

A majority of the cash will be used on the ground.

Cal Fire plans to deploy extra firefighters and one-third of its fire engines into areas that are critically dry for a quick response.

Fire officials said crews are seeing fire behavior they've never seen before.

Cal Fire has responded to more than 5,000 fires this year that have burned more than 617,000 acres. That's more than all of last year.

Officials said this is the earliest they've made a request for emergency funding.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal firefirecalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAL FIRE
I-5 reopens in Shasta County; Delta Fire grows to 40,903 acres
New tech upgrades to assist firefighters in future wildfires
Delta Fire closes portion of Interstate 5 through weekend
15,000-acre fire closes I-5 north of Redding
More cal fire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News