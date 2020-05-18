Food & Drink

Extra CalFresh benefits could be coming your way

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you already get CalFresh, there is a chance you will receive more CalFresh benefits on your EBT in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dates that you could receive extra benefits for March and April have passed, but if you received CalFresh for May, those extra benefits will be ready on June 14.

The extra benefits are available for people not already receiving the maximum benefits for their household. For example, if a household of 2 is getting $355 per month, they will not receive any extra benefits because they're already at the maximum. If a household
of two is getting $200 per month, they'll get $155 in additional benefits to bring them to the maximum of $355.

The CalFresh maximums are as follows: $194 for a household of one, $355 for two, $509 for three, $646 for four, $768 for five, $921 for six, $1,018 for seven, $1,164 for eight and $146 for each additional member. The extra benefits will take recipients up to the

maximum for their respective household total.

No paperwork is needed to receive the extra CalFresh. It will automatically be added to your EBT card and you will be able to use it as normal.
