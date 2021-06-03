politics

Bill aiming to help human trafficking survivors passes California Assembly

A bill proposed by Assemblymember Jim Patterson aimed at helping survivors of human trafficking will now head to the State Senate.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bill proposed by Fresno Assemblymember Jim Patterson aimed at helping survivors of human trafficking will now head to the State Senate.

The bill passed unanimously in the State Assembly on Wednesday morning.

Patterson said the bill would waive fees for survivors seeking to clear their records and require criminal charges to be cleared from their record within 90 days of a ruling.

The assembly member said, without the bill, survivors are stuck in a cycle with no way out.

"Without a clear record, employment is almost impossible, and without employment, paying a fee to the court is a barrier that prevents so many of the survivors who have left that life and are setting out on a brand new life and recreating their future, it stops them from even trying to clear their records," Patterson said.

Patterson says that survivors will have a quicker chance at finding employment and improving their lives by clearing their criminal records.

