California attorney general urging rejection of plans that would re-zone southwest Fresno areas

It includes proposals that would change almost 100 acres from "neighborhood mixed-use" to "light industrial."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's Attorney General is calling on Fresno city leaders to reject plans that would re-zone areas in southwest Fresno for industrial use.

In a letter Wednesday, AG Rob Bonta calls the Southwest Fresno Rezone Project "misguided" and "potentially unlawful."

Residents have pushed back against re-zones, citing impacts to the environment and quality of life.

Bonta says he's concerned about those impacts and urges the city council to consider broader efforts to address historical inequities.

In the past, city officials have encouraged residents to share concerns but support the retail options and job opportunities that larger companies bring.

The project is set to be discussed by council members Thursday.