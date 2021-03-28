animals

Mysterious disease killing young bears in the Sierra Nevada

TAHOE CITY, Calif. -- A mysterious disease has stricken several young black bears captured in the Sierra Nevada, and one telltale sign is their fearlessness at being around humans.

California veterinarians said in the past 12 months, officials have captured four bears with encephalitis, which can be caused by a body's immune system attacking itself, the Sacramento Bee reported Saturday.

The bears with dangerously inflamed brains have been found on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe and as far away as Humboldt County.

Bears normally shy away from humans, but a sickly, confused female bear captured last fall in Pollock Pines showed no fear of the people who took pity on it and began feeding it. At one point, it hopped into an open car trunk, state wildlife officials said.

RELATED: Rare gray wolf moves farther south into Central California

The bear was covered in ticks when it was eventually taken to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's lab.

Like almost all of the bears captured with the same symptoms, which include head tremors and a subtle head tilt, the bear was so sickly, veterinarians had to put it down.

Scientists have discovered five new viruses in some of the bears with the symptoms, but they have not determined whether the viruses are to blame for the disease.



The new viruses don't appear to pose a risk to people, said Jamie Sherman, a veterinarian at UC Davis' One Health Institute who has studied bear diseases.

Black bears are not endangered. Whatever is sickening the bears has been sickening them has not affected their population, which is estimated to be between 30,000 and 40,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssierra foothillscaliforniawild animalsbearanimalsu.s. & worldsierra nevada
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Thousands of animals could die if Suez Canal remains blocked, NGO warns
Animal experts explain how to handle rattlesnake bites
Red-tailed hawk sets up nest in Old Town Clovis
VIDEO: Squirrel steals package from building, takes it to roof
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating deadly stabbing in southeast Fresno
1 shot in central Fresno, police investigating
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delano next week
EDD reveals new data dashboard, info on benefit extensions
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
A football tribute to Hanford siblings killed in stabbing
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
Show More
Woman stabbed during fight in downtown Fresno
Mayor Dyer cleaning up homeless encampments
9-year-old girl dies after attempt to cross Rio Grande
How UCSF Fresno saved a COVID patient's life
CalViva Health warns members of data breach
More TOP STORIES News