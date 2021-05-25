Business

California Cannabis Company growing in Lemoore, aims to bring jobs

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Cannabis Company may have just opened, but the new Lemoore business is already growing, making more room for product, profit, and people needing jobs.

The company celebrated its first state-of-the-art greenhouse at the new site of Highway 41 and 198 on Monday, and two more are under construction.

David Moeck with the company, however, says they've been delivering product since October, but eventually plan to grow, manufacture, and distribute cannabis.



He says they hope to become a hub in the future.

"We're able to expand our facilities and when federal deregulation occurs, which will happen in the future; when that happens we're able to transport across state lines," Moeck says.

Moeck says they're aiming to hire Lemoore residents and will ultimately be able to employ between 50 to 100 people.

Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson says the city is already feeling the financial gain from cannabis sales tax, and they see California Cannabis Company as a benefit to the city and a fix to the hefty multi-million dollar general fund deficit.

Phase 2 and 3 include additional greenhouses, and a processing and manufacturing plant, all of which are expected to be built out by 2022.
