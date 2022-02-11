Chowchilla teacher appointed to Gov. Newsom's new advisory council

On January 31, the governor named Savannah Linhares as one of the 16 members of his Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being.
"I think I have a unique perspective as a teacher in a classroom every day and as a coach," she said.
Linhares wears multiple hats at Chowchilla High School -- biology teacher, leadership and Link Crew teacher and varsity girls basketball coach.
She also won the 2020 Double-Goal Coach Award through Positive Coaching Alliance, a non-profit youth sports organization.
According to Linhares, it was that recognition that led the Governor's Office to reach out to her about applying for the council.
"I was like, 'Yeah, of course, I will.' So I did, and I got the appointment to the council," Linhares recalled.
She is now eager to share her knowledge and experience with the council, which includes Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi.
The council will explore ways to promote health and wellness among all Californians, but they're starting with young people to help them overcome the many challenges of the pandemic.
"There's a need to kind of make sure those students grow, not just in science and math," she said. "But to grow from the social-emotional, self-awareness level."
The council is set to meet for the first time, virtually, at the end of the month, and Linhares said she'd like to focus on mental health in sports.
"We need more resources for coaches to understand how to support their athletes emotionally," she said.
Linhares is excited to represent the Valley and said she is ready to make an impact across the state.