Sports

CCCAA announces plan for community college athletics in spring and fall

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Community College Athletic Association has moved all fall sports, including football, to the spring.

This 'Contingency Plan' was one of three potential scenarios the CCCAA laid out in early June. Thursday's decision was "wholly dependent on which phase of reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic the state of California was in."



"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff are our top priorities," said Jennifer Cardone, CCCAA's Interim Executive Director. "While the Contingency Plan has the most drastic changes, it's also the one that provides us the best opportunity to return to competition."

All sports will have their schedules reduced by 30% and there will be no state championships for 2020-21.

Last month the Central Valley Conference, which oversees many of the local junior colleges around Fresno, came out ahead of this decision saying they would not participate in a Fall athletic season.

RELATED: Fresno City College, Reedley College suspend all athletics for Fall 2020

The CCCAA added that a return to athletics in January is not guaranteed and is 'a decision that will be guided primarily by state and local health guidelines'.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Racist rant: Consequences and an apology after Fresno bar incident
Fresno Police identify 21-year-old man murdered in random attack
Central California coronavirus cases
FUSD to release learning options for students when school resumes
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
Pandemic forcing firefighters to make changes heading into wildfire season
Deputies searching for man who robbed Westamerica bank in Easton
Show More
No charges against man who hit protesters with Jeep at Visalia march
Fresno business owner comes face-to-face with burglar hiding in store rafters
Outdoor dining permitted for Visalia restaurants, city says
FDA warns about toxic hand sanitizers, 14 now on the list
SCOTUS rulings keep Trump's tax returns private for now
More TOP STORIES News