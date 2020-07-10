CCCAA announces plan for community college athletics in spring and fall

This 'Contingency Plan' was one of three potential scenarios the CCCAA laid out in early June. Thursday's decision was "wholly dependent on which phase of reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic the state of California was in."
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff are our top priorities," said Jennifer Cardone, CCCAA's Interim Executive Director. "While the Contingency Plan has the most drastic changes, it's also the one that provides us the best opportunity to return to competition."
All sports will have their schedules reduced by 30% and there will be no state championships for 2020-21.
Last month the Central Valley Conference, which oversees many of the local junior colleges around Fresno, came out ahead of this decision saying they would not participate in a Fall athletic season.
The CCCAA added that a return to athletics in January is not guaranteed and is 'a decision that will be guided primarily by state and local health guidelines'.