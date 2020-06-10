Lawsuit hopes to safeguard funding for vulnerable students at local community colleges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The State Center Community College District met for a virtual hearing on Tuesday to argue for critical funds issued to vulnerable student populations at local area community colleges after those funds were threatened to be removed by the Department of Education over eligibility requirements.An hour and a half hearing with members from the State Center Community College District was held on Tuesday to protect crucial funding for some of the Valley's most vulnerable students.The California Community Colleges filed a lawsuit last month against Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the Department of Education arguing the $9.1 million reserved from the CARES Act would be stripped away from students enrolled in community colleges.Students at risk of losing essential funding to ease the impacts of the pandemic include veterans, students with DACA status, and those with special needs.The suit claims the Department of Education and Secretary DeVos were wrong in imposing eligibility guidelines against students, including imposing requirements.The judge is anticipating a ruling in the next day or two.We tried to reach out to the attorney representing the SCCCD in the lawsuit for further details, but our request was denied because the case is still undecided.