California health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly to hold press conference amid COVID-19 data glitch

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is expected to address the state's issue with under-reporting coronavirus cases in a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The state is also supposed to issue guidance on reopening colleges.
State officials believe the number of new COVID-19 cases in California has been under-reported for days or even weeks.
Ghaly has said that California has not been receiving a full count of tests conducted, or positive results, through electronic lab reports because of the unresolved issue, which he did not describe in detail. The state's data page now carries a disclaimer saying the numbers "represent an under-reporting of actual positive cases" per day.
Local health officers have expressed frustration with the data glitch, saying it's hard to address the COVID-19 crisis without knowing its true impact at the moment.
"We just don't know. We don't know if our cases are rising, plateauing or decreasing," said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. "It's not just inconvenient, but this lack of data doesn't allow us to know where the epidemic is heading, how fast it's growing or not."
