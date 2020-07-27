Health & Fitness

California man discharged from hospital, reunited with family after beating COVID-19

Healthcare workers cheered on a 60-year-old man as he was discharged from the facility and reunited with family.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A 60-year-old Southern California man was able to reunite with his family after beating the novel coronavirus last weekend.

The team at at hospital in Riverside, California cheered on Carlos Calderon as he was discharged Saturday evening.

Calderon has diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma. He spent 13 days in the hospital and he was also in the intensive care unit.

He was incubated and had to be continuously flipped to breathe.

Hospital officials say he lost 25 to 30 pounds during his battle.

Calderon is now reunited with his wife Leticia and his children Kathy and Carlos. His children also contracted coronavirus weeks before and self-isolated. They only had mild symptoms.

Riverside Community Hospital has saved the lives of 550 COVID-19 patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley artist paints murals to honor 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran
2 shot while driving on Highway 41 in Madera County
Rep. John Lewis to be honored at US Capitol: LIVE
Woman rescued from roof of car after crashing into Fresno canal
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Man shot multiple times outside southwest Fresno motel
Show More
Vigil for Thaddeus Sran held by Madera mothers who searched for boy
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit: Source
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins
Worship and prayer event held outside Fresno City Hall
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
More TOP STORIES News