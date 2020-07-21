Coronavirus California

State health officials to provide update on California's response to COVID-19

The briefing comes one week after the secretary announced new guidelines would be released for health officials to help mitigate the backlog of COVID-19 test.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's State Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mark Ghaly, is expected to provide an update on the state health officials' response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday at noon.

The briefing comes one week after the secretary announced new guidelines would be released for health officials to help mitigate the backlog of COVID-19 tests and the challenges laboratories face to get test results back to patients promptly.

RELATED: California working to diminish backlog of COVID-19 test results, health officials say

As coronavirus cases in the state have continued to surge, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued mandatory closures of indoor operations for some businesses in California, including restaurants.

Counties on the state's monitoring list were required to close hair salons, gyms and churches, but on Monday, Newsom said hair salons and other personal services are allowed to move their services outdoors.

RELATED: Local salon owners prepare to move their services outdoors after Gov. Newsom order

Meanwhile, counties on the watch list must also have their schools start the academic year through distance learning. The order currently applies to all schools in Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Merced and Madera counties, unless the counties are able to get off the watch list for 14 days.

We will be streaming Dr. Ghaly's briefing at 12 pm. Check back here for updates.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
