Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine next in California? Here's who's included in phases 1A, 1B and 1C

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- As California continues to receive hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses, Gov. Gavin Newsom explained who is next up to receive the shot.

Right now, California is in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which covers:

  • Health care workers
  • Workers and residents at skilled nursing facilities
  • Workers and residents at other congregate living facilities

After Phase 1A comes Phase 1B, which includes people who are unable to work from home, live or work in highly impacted areas, or are most likely to spread the virus to coworkers or the public.

But who does that mean exactly? Gov. Newsom offered more specifics Monday, but bear with us as this gets a bit in the weeds. Phase 1B is further broken down into two tiers.

Phase 1B, Tier One includes:

  • People 75 and older
  • Workers in education, like teachers, and childcare
  • Emergency services workers
  • Food and agriculture workers, like farm workers and grocery workers

Next up comes Phase 1B, Tier Two:

  • Anyone 65 or older with an underlying health condition or disability
  • Workers in transportation and logistics
  • Industrial, residential and commercial sectors
  • Critical manufacturing workers
  • Incarcerated individuals
  • Homeless individuals

Who is included in Phase 1A and 1B are pretty "locked down," Newsom said. California's vaccine advisory committee is also in the process of finalizing who is in Phase 1C.

Phase 1C will likely include:

  • Anyone 50 and older
  • Anyone 16 to 64 years old with an underlying health conditions or disability
  • Workers in water and waste management
  • Workers in the defense, energy and chemical sectors
  • Communications and IT workers
  • Financial services and government operations workers
  • Community service groups

Newsom said Monday the groups included in Phase 1C above are still preliminary, until approved by the advisory committee Wednesday.

The state has received more than 1.29 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Newsom said. Both vaccines require an individual receive two doses to be effective.

Newsom said more than 454,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have already been administered in California.

Phase 1B vaccination is expected to start at some point in January.

