California's top health official says if you want a COVID booster shot, 'absolutely' get one

CALIFORNIA -- Though the move hasn't been approved by U.S. regulators, California health officials are encouraging adults to get the COVID-19 booster shot if it's been six months since they've been vaccinated.During a news conference on Wednesday led by Gov. Gavin Newsom, California Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly encouraged residents to "absolutely" sign up to get a booster shot.The current rules state people who initially received Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations are eligible for a booster six months later if they're 65 or older, or are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions. Because the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine hasn't proven as effective as its two-dose competitors, any J&J recipient can get a booster at least two months later."The CDC was very clear that they had two categories: groups that should get the booster and groups that may," said Ghaly. "If you think you will benefit from getting a booster shot, I encourage you to go out and get it. Supply is available." According to the CDC , those who should get a booster include adults 65 years and older, adults in long-term care settings and people with underlying medical conditions between the ages of 50 and 64.Those who are allowed should they choose include people who work or live in high-risk settings such as health care facilities, schools, homeless shelters or correctional facilities.This week, Pfizer asked officials to allow boosters of its COVID vaccine for anyone 18 or older . Anyone eligible for a booster doesn't have to stick with their initial vaccination type and can get a different company's vaccine, what's called mixing and matching.According to Newsom, almost 90% of eligible adults in California have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.