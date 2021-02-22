Coronavirus California

Gov. Newsom gives update on vaccination efforts in Central Valley while visiting Kern County

FRESNO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit Kern County on Monday afternoon to discuss California's efforts to administer more COVID-19 vaccines in the Central Valley.

Newsom visited Long Beach earlier Monday, highlighting the city's leadership in administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents and to provide an update on the state's efforts to ramp up inoculations.

He applauded the city's efforts to vaccinate teachers and other essential worker efficiently, while acknowledging the shortfalls seen in other areas across the state.

"There's not enough vaccinations, there's not enough doses, there's not enough vaccines to accommodate the need and demand," Newsom said. "Just at this site, they're running about a third of capacity.

"Sites all across the state of California are toggling back based on limited supply. That's a manufacturing issue."

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers have reached a deal on a COVID-19 relief package that would provide $600 payments to low-income families.


Progress is being made, as Newsom announced 7.3 million doses have been administered statewide. However, the governor acknowledged that many communities have struggled to keep up with the demand for vaccinations.

Newsom said federal and state officials are doing all they can to inoculate as many people as possible.

"At the end of the day, there just aren't enough Pfizer vaccines, there aren't enough Moderna vaccines,'' Newsom said.

Newsom on Monday promoted the reopening of schools and discussed more vaccine availability for teachers.

Beginning March 1, California will set aside 10% of all of the first-round vaccine doses it receives specifically for teachers, educators and childcare workers.

The change will start with a beginning baseline of at least 75,000 doses a week.

"We have 1,000 plus schools that are open, most are operating overwhelmingly well -- favorably -- without any transmissions," Newsom said. "There are a few that are exceptions/ We gotta do more in enforcement, more in transparency, more support. But at the end of the day, we can do this now as we administer more doses; yes, prioritizing our teachers, more vaccines in people's arms. But let's not use 'perfect' as an excuse to safely, thoughtfully, judiciously and strategically get our youngest kids back in first."
Meanwhile, California's new system of delivering, tracking and scheduling coronavirus vaccines is being rolled out in select counties, a first step in Newsom's plan to smooth out what has been a confusing and disjointed rollout hampered by limited national supply.

Newsom announced last month that his administration had tapped insurer Blue Shield to design and manage a centralized system to get doses out quickly and equitably. He said the state also needs robust data to ensure vaccines are distributed equitably and reach low-income communities, largely Latino and Black, disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

An initial list provided by the state showed 10 counties in the inland sections of central and Southern California chosen to be the first to make the transition to the Blue Shield system this week, although one county said Friday it would shift later. While the counties understand the goals, there's confusion about what changes will occur.

Blue Shield spokesman Matthew Yi declined to provide more detail, saying in a statement Saturday they are working "closely with state public health officials, local health jurisdictions, healthcare providers and others" to overcome the pandemic.

In addition to Fresno and Kern, other counties in the initial group include Riverside, Kings, Imperial, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin and Stanislaus. Starting March 3, another group that includes Los Angeles, which has 10 million of California's nearly 40 million residents, will be added.

San Francisco is among the counties being added in mid-March, though the dates and counties in each group are subject to change.

California will set aside 10% of all first-round COVID-19 vaccine doses specifically for teachers, educators and childcare workers, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
