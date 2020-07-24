Coronavirus California

Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide update on California's response to COVID-19

On Thursday, the number of positive cases in the state rose above 425,000.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to discuss California's efforts to help essential workers during the pandemic on Friday at noon as the state's confirmed coronavirus cases continue to grow.

Earlier this week, the governor said the state is working to procure millions of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers and business sectors.

California goes through about 46 million masks per month, and the governor said a steady supply is needed to meet that rate.

Hundreds of new cases have also been reported in Central California, and more hospitals have become overwhelmed with new COVID-19 patients.

Newsom said the recent restrictions were to buy more time for hospitals to handle the surges.

Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Merced and Madera counties remain on the state's monitoring list along with other counties.

The restrictions announced last week ordered all counties on the watch list to start the school year through distance learning. But, the governor said the state is working with each of the counties to try to bring kids back to campuses.

