Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide update on California's response to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.On Monday, the governor responded to President Donald Trump's recent executive order that will issue a $400 boost to unemployment benefits, saying California could not sustain 25% of the funding.The president's proposal would cost California $700 million per week, Newsom said. Once the funds from the federal government run out, he said the new unemployment package would cost California $2.8 billion per week.The governor added that 75% of the CARES Act funding provided to California had already been distributed, while the remaining money had been previously allocated to other areas.Newsom said California could not meet that need without making cuts in other state budget areas, which could hurt aid made available for businesses.No formal plan was released on how the state would determine what areas would see cuts.Many California counties remain on the state's monitoring list, including Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Merced and Madera counties. Statewide, hospitalizations and ICU admissions had started to stabilize.