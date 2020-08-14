Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide update on California's response to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 12 p.m. on Friday.His briefing comes as California surpassed 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.Earlier this week, Newsom reported a decrease in hospitalizations and ICU admissions. While the decline was encouraging, he said Californians are still not minimizing mixing with people from outside their households.Newsom has also said he did not expect to see a dramatic change in the number of counties on the state's monitoring list after a backlog of COVID-19 tests were cleared.Locally, hospitalizations and the number of positive cases continue to rise. Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Merced and Madera counties remain on the monitoring list.Newsom said he would discuss how the state is hoping to close the digital divide among students while distance learning in the coming days.