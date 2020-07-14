California health officials to provide update on state's COVID-19 testing efforts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Secretary of Health and Human Services, will provide an update on the state's coronavirus testing efforts on Tuesday at noon.Dr. Ghaly will discuss how state health officials are bringing testing resources to those in need, as well as look at the spread of COVID-19 across the state.California has seen a continuous increase in coronavirus cases over the last several weeks, with the state reporting 8,358 cases on Sunday and a seven-day average of 8,211 cases.Hospitalizations and ICU admission have also continued to increase. Thirty counties in the state, including most of Central California, have been placed on a monitoring list by the state for worsening coronavirus conditions and spread.As a result, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a rollback on the state's reopening efforts on Monday.The counties on the watch list were ordered to close all indoor services at gyms, hair salons, worship services, and malls. Statewide, bars have been shut down and restaurants have been told to close their indoor operations.Central Californa COVID-19 cases surpassed 20,000 on Monday, health officials reported. The milestone comes three weeks after the area reached 10,000 total cases.