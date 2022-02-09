WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign Calif. COVID sick leave bill

Coronavirus California

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Today in the Bay Area, Governor Gavin Newsom will sign legislation to extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave for workers.

On Monday, the California Legislature approved a bill requiring workers receive up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus.

The bill applies to companies with 26 employees or more.

California had a similar law last year, but it expired in September. The new bill would be retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year.

California would become the fourth state to require paid time off for workers who get sick with the coronavirus. Similar mandates are still in effect in Massachusetts, Colorado and New York, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In addition, five other states - Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington - have paid sick leave laws that, while not COVID-specific, can be used cover time off from the coronavirus.

The AP has contributed to this report.

