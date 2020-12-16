Coronavirus California

Group of CA senators ask Gov. Newsom to reclassify restaurants as essential businesses

Currently, restaurants in regions around the state that are under a stay at home order are required to close indoor and outdoor dining.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new effort to save California's restaurants is underway at the state capital.

A bipartisan group of eleven state senators, including Sen. Andreas Borgeas of Fresno and Sen. Melissa Hurtado of Hanford, are urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to classify restaurants as an essential business and allow them to reopen.

Currently, restaurants in regions around the state that are under a stay at home order are required to close indoor and outdoor dining, including the San Joaquin Valley.

In a letter to the governor, the lawmakers said the future of thousands of restaurants, their employees and local communities are dependent on the industry's survival.

Restrictions brought on by COVID-19 have the industry teetering on disaster.



"Many restaurants have gone out of business, and now, with the approach of winter and new guidelines that restrict indoor dining, many others will be forced to consider a similar choice," the letter said.

So far, there's been no comment from the governor's office.

