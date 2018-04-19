CALIFORNIA

California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say a man who spent nearly 25 years on California's death row for raping and killing a toddler before his conviction was overturned won't be retried. (KFSN)

By
SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KFSN) --
Authorities say a man who spent nearly 25 years on California's death row for raping and killing a toddler before his conviction was overturned won't be retried. He was freed shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Vicente Benavides Figueroa, 68, was in prison even though the state Supreme Court last month overturned his 1993 conviction on grounds that medical testimony at his trial was false.

Many doctors who testified to the cause of the girl's injuries recanted.

Kern County District Attorney Lisa Green announced Tuesday that prosecutors won't retry Benavides for first-degree murder and that without the medical testimony, it would be "difficult, if not impossible" to win a conviction for second-degree murder.

Even if Benavides was convicted on the lesser charge, he would be immediately eligible for parole, Green said.

ABC7 News cameras caught up with a Spanish-language reporter asking Benavides, "Are you feeling happy?"

He replied, "Si, muy feliz" which translates to, "yes, very happy."

VIDEO: Vicente Benavides walks free after 25 years on death row
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say a man who spent nearly 25 years on California's death row for raping and killing a toddler before his conviction was overturned won't be retried. He was freed shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.


Benavides was babysitting his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old daughter, Consuelo Verdugo, in Delano in 1991 while the mother was at work.

The couple later brought the injured child to an emergency room. She died about a week later.

The couple told doctors that the girl had hit her head on a door but at trial, the defense said the girl may have been struck by a car when she got out of the house and Benavides briefly lost sight of her.

A forensic pathologist concluded that the girl died from anal injuries from being sodomized, and several doctors testified that the girl's injuries were caused by sexual assault.

But nearly all later recanted, saying they hadn't seen her full medical records that indicated there was no evidence of sexual assault when the girl was first hospitalized.

They also said her genital and other injuries may have been caused by her medical treatment and some said the purported cause of death 'anatomically impossible,'" according to the state Supreme Court's ruling.

"Human beings make mistakes," says San Francisco based human rights attorney Robert Bryan, who has represented more than a hundred people who have faced the death penalty.

He says the Kern Couty DA's mistakes, past and present, are why Benavides should be free. "They don't have evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that he's guilty, so therefore he is innocent."

According to the Calfornia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Benavides will be receiving reentry services.

According to the CDCR, under state law, people whose convictions were reversed based on insufficient evidence or who were exonerated are entitled to receive services like housing assistance, job training, help in obtaining valid identification card and other reentry services.

Reporters spoke with the victim's older sister on the phone Thursday night. She told us she is "shocked" and that she believes Benavides is guilty.

Benavides' representatives released a statement Thursday: "Mr. Benavides will not be speaking today. Of course, we are elated by the fact that he is released today. He was wrongfully convicted over 25 years ago...he will not be making any statements to the press."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimedeath penaltyprisonrapechild sex assaultchild deathcaliforniaSan QuentinCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News