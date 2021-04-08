Some Hwy 99 ramps in southern Fresno Co. closed for construction

KINGSBURG TO SELMA AREA: Changes to on-ramp and off-closures have been made.



FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drivers in southern Fresno County might want to take some extra time during their commute for the next few months.The California Department of Transportation announced some ramp closures along Highway 99 between Selma and Kingsburg for construction.The closures began Thursday, April 8, and are expected to last until mid-July.Both the eastbound and westbound Sierra Street on-ramps to Highway 99 will be closed.The northbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Bethel Avenue will be closed. The Bethel Avenue on-ramp to the highway will also be blocked.