Commercial drivers can now renew licenses on DMV website

Those who need to get their California commercial driver's license renewed can now do so online, the Department of Motor Vehicles says.As part of a new online service, eligible commercial drivers can upload the necessary documents, pay the required fee, and receive their new card within a few weeks.You don't need an appointment, and you won't have to wait in line at the DMV field office.The only exceptions are those who are required to take a test or those who don't have a clean driving record.