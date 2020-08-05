Those who need to get their California commercial driver's license renewed can now do so online, the Department of Motor Vehicles says.
RELATED: You can now access 97% of the DMV's services without going to the DMV
As part of a new online service, eligible commercial drivers can upload the necessary documents, pay the required fee, and receive their new card within a few weeks.
You don't need an appointment, and you won't have to wait in line at the DMV field office.
RELATED: DMV giving 1-year driver's license extension for drivers 70 and older
The only exceptions are those who are required to take a test or those who don't have a clean driving record.
Commercial drivers can now renew licenses on DMV website
You don't need an appointment, and you won't have to wait in line at the DMV field office.
DMV
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News